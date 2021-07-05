HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Website to check marks sheet

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: The HPBOSE 10th result 2021 will be released today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be available from 11.30 am onwards. Owing to heavy traffic, the websites to to check the results are likely to be slow. Be patient and wait in order to check your results once the traffic eases.

The HPBOSE has already promoted the Class 10 students to Class 11. Today the board will release the magkssheet of the students, following which the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will hold a press conference. The results once declared will be available on hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th result 2021: Websites to check for mark sheet

https://hpbose.org

http://results.gov.in

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 10:42 [IST]