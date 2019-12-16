  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HP Patwari Exam Result 2019 declared, how to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The HP Patwari Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared in the PDF format. The exam was conducted on November 17, 2019, and the admit card for the same was released on November 13, 2019. The revised answer key was released on December 14, 2019.

    HP Patwari Exam Result 2019 declared, how to check

    The candidates were allowed to send their online applications until September 30 2019. Those candidates selected will be appointed on a contract basis after completing the exam successfully and the training programme. The results are are available on Himachal.nic.in.

    How to check HP Patwari Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to Himachal.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • A pdf will open
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh results

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue