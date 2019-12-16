HP Patwari Exam Result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The HP Patwari Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared in the PDF format. The exam was conducted on November 17, 2019, and the admit card for the same was released on November 13, 2019. The revised answer key was released on December 14, 2019.

The candidates were allowed to send their online applications until September 30 2019. Those candidates selected will be appointed on a contract basis after completing the exam successfully and the training programme. The results are are available on Himachal.nic.in.

How to check HP Patwari Exam Result 2019:

Go to Himachal.nic.in

Click on the result link

A pdf will open

View result

Download

Take a printout