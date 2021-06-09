June 10, 2021 Solar Eclipse Effects on Zodiac Signs

New Delhi, June 09: Surya Grahan, or annular solar eclipse of 2021, that the world is waiting for is set to take place on June 10. The first solar eclipse of 2021 will start at around 11:42 am Indian Standard Time and the annular eclipse will appear to occur from 3:30 pm and will continue up to 4:52 pm, depending upon one''s geographical location.

The partial eclipse will end at around 6:41 pm IST.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and the earth come in a straight line and almost on the same plane. It is a partial eclipse when a ring of fire appears in the sky.

The annular eclipse is visible from the North-Eastern extremes of the country in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

In Arunachal Pradesh, people can see, just before the sunset, a minuscule fraction of the sun covered by the moon, that is also very low in the horizon, lasting at the most 3-4 minutes depending upon the position.

On the northern borders, in Ladakh, a sliver of land in the border region can experience the last phase of the partial eclipse, again for a short duration, but relatively at a higher altitude than the eastern part of the country.

One can see a very small part of the solar eclipse from the vicinity of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh at around 5:52 pm. In the northern part of Ladakh, where the sun will set at around 6.15 pm, the last phases of the phenomenon can be seen at around 6 pm.

How will it affect your zodiac signs. Take a look.

Mesha (Aries)

For Aries natives, do not take any loans and also leave or change the job. New opportunities may arise but at the same time will prove costly leading to slow progress. Bad health of a family member may make you worrisome. A lot of things in hand might not let you concentrate on the right ones.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Since this Grahan will occur on the Vrish Rashi, you may face health turmoil. Keep a strict check on expenses is required. Students have to be careful while working people may get salary hike. Disagreements may arise with your life partners, so be patient. This is a good time for buying land and property.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Take good care of health, you may suffer from skin problems. You may face physical and mental troubles, especially defamation and loss of wealth have to be taken care of. Chant the Vishnu Sahasranam.

However, this is good for couple, seeking a baby as they might be successful. Students will do well but is an unfavourable time for business or job.

Karka (Cancer)

As far as Cancer is concerned, you may face trouble in your job as well as business. Read the Siddha Kunjika Stotra 18 times. It is good time to buy property, gold and invest in stock market. But we would surely advise you to be extra cautious.

Simha (Leo)

Handle your relationships with care. Do not take any financial decisions in haste. June 10 solar eclipse may prove to be inauspicious for Leo's health matters. They may suffer from stomach, lower back, eye, or bone pains or problems. People seeking marriage may find their life partners during this period. No relief from the long-term property-related problems. You may get a chance to travel this year.

Kanya (Virgo)

Virgo natives will have a mixed effect on your zodiac sign. Keep stress and depression away. Read the Shri Aditya Hridayam Stotra thrice. This is a favourable time for the job, business, and long-term investment. Students seem to be benefitting from it. However, financial gains can still be expected, while the overall time is not in favour.Worshiping Lord Vishnu will bring great benefits today.

Tula (Libra)

Pregnant women should be extra careful. Here comes a time when you would like to rethink on your values and recentre them in a different way.

Try not to get caught in people's opinion about you; let your intuition set things right.

Vrishchik (Scorpio)

Be cautious and thoughtful before signing any important document. If you desire to make a new investment, you may be successful. You will be able to handle the monetary problems that might come your way. Try to make good use of time, in order to progress.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Good times ahead for the Sagittarius! You may win over your enemy and growth in your happiness. You may have new health complaints due to Rahu and Sun during this Solar Eclipse 2021. Working people may experience an increase in workload, and this might cause pressure on them.

Makar (Capricorn)

You may get worried about your child. You might feel a need to change the job, but since it is the transient time, things seem to be getting better soon. Hence avoid such big decisions.

Your new ventures may delay, be thoughtful before signing any legal documents.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Solar Eclipse 2021 will have a mixed effect on your zodiac sign. You will enjoy good health and relief from past diseases is expected. Not a good time to make any new investments. Foreign trips await you and all your goals may accomplish. Financially, this period is good.

Meena (Pisces)

Properties might get resolved. You might invest in a house, vehicle, or decorative home items. Under the influence of Solar Eclipse 2021, you may suffer from stomach problems, stress, and skin-related problems as well,. Be careful about your marriage relationships.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 7:39 [IST]