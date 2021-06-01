How to order liquor online in Delhi?

Will lunar eclipse on May 26 trigger tidal waves? Is it linked to cyclone?

New Delhi, June 01: In a bid avoid overcrowing, Delhi government on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor amid COVID-19 induced lockdown across the national capital. As per the new rules, Delhiites can order liquor through mobile app or online web portal.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people.

"Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal.

"The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution," says the notification.

The order contains some restrictions as it permitted only those traders in possession of the L-13 license to carry out home delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.

Home delivery was not explicitly barred, but holders of L-13 license were allowed to carry out such delivery "at the residences only if order is received through e-mail or by Fax (not on telephone)". But home delivery of liquor eluded the capital.

