    How to order food from IRCTC e-catering application

    New Delhi, Aug 07: Just like booking your train tickets online from IRCTC app and website, ordering food for train journey on your berth or seat is also simple, user friendly and quick. To provide quality and a wider range of cuisine while traveling, IRCTC has introduced its new E-catering app for food delivery in train.

    With this new online food delivery app passengers can order food on train by simply entering their travel details such as PNR number, Train name, seat/berth number and expect a delicious and quick food delivery on train.

    How to order food from IRCTC e-catering application
    File photo

    With multiple food aggregators on train stations travelers can now enjoy an extensive set of meals ranging from north Indian, South Indian, Pizzas to mouthwatering Biryanis, butter chicken and Chinese delicacies etc.

    Available for download from Google Play and iTunes you can now easily install the app on your android or iOS smartphone and get palatable yet cheap food delivery in train from a variety of food partners you can choose from.

    IRCTC updated: Cancellation and Refund Policy 2019 for railway tickets

    Some of the major stations where you get food box delivery on train are

    • Mumbai Central (BCT)
    • Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST)
    • New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS)
    • Old Delhi Railway Station(DEL)
    • Bangalore City Junction (SBC)
    • Chennai Central (MAS)
    • Kanpur (CNB)
    • Allahabad Junction (ALD)
    • Varanasi (BSB)
    • Lucknow (LKO)
    • Itarsi (ET),
    • Bhopal Junction (BPL)
    • Vijayawada (BZA) etc.

    • Login into IRCTC e-catering app.
    • Enter details such as mobile number, name, seat number, PNR number, coach number and train name.
    • Choose the restaurant.
    • Choose your favorite meal, be it pizza, thali, non-veg food or biryani.
    • Select the menu according to the required quantity.
    • Place the order by confirming the mode of payment.
    • Just be at your seat while hot, mouth watering and super delicious meal for your journey.

