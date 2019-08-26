How to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols at home

New Delhi, Aug 26: One of the biggest festival of India is round the corner. Ganeshotsav or Ganapati festival is the most revered festival of India. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi people get home Lord Ganesha's glistening and bright colourful Ganesh idols from the market. However, the idols are made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and are painted with bright chemical and synthetic paint. PoP is non-biodegradable and so are many of the toxic paints. As the idol is immersed in Ocean, rivers, lakes, canals, ponds and wells, this toxic waste pollutes at the water and is dangerous to the marine life too.

Ganesh Chaturthi and the festival of Lord Ganesha which celebrates righteousness and win of good over bad sadly ends distracting the enviornment.

Why not be more cautious citizens and consider getting a eco-friendly Ganesha at home this year which full-fills your need and maintains the ecological balance. What better way than making one yourself at home!

How to make a clay(Shadu mud) Ganesha at home

This clay is available easily as it is used by potters. Mix the clay powder with enough quantity of water to make a pliable dough. Split the dough into three parts and shape as big balls for body, base and head. Also make 4 elongated pieces for limbs and four small balls for the tusk, crown and ears. The size of these balls depends on how big you want your idol to be. The one big clay ball and flatten it with a rolling pin to make base. On this flattened base keep the second big clay balls to make the body. Add some more dough in the front to make round tummy. Take the two elongated pieced and place them to form legs and remaining 2 to form the arms. Use a toothpick to make the markings or design for dhoti, toes and fingers. Take another clay balls and place oner the body to make the idols head. To this add small ball in front to make the trunk. The trunk should be made pointed. To keep it in palace firmly use a toothpick. Smoothen out it out a bit so that it looks a like a head. With two small balls shape elephant ears, to make it more natural use the toothpick and markings on the ears. Make a crown from the remaining ball and fix it on head with a toothpick. Pierce holes for eyes and naval. With use of some thin dough one make can also make some ornaments for the idol. Lastly to make Lord Ganesha's idols more attractive use natural colours like Turmeric or non-toxic paints from the market once the clay dries up. And your Ganesha idol is ready for the festival.

When the festival is over and it is time to immerse the idol, the clay gets easily immersed in any water body, does not harm the environment or pollute water. If you immerse the idol in bucket, the mud water can also be used to water the plants.

This year do your duty as a good and consious citizen and get the satisfactions of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in the right way.