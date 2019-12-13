How to download IBPS SO admit card 2019

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 13: The IBPS SO admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for the preliminary exam that will be held on December 28 and 29 2019.The results for the same will be declared in January 2020. Those who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam which would be held on January 25 2010.

    Following this the interview round would be conducted. The exam is being held to fill up the SP vacancies for the posts of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer. The admit card is available on IBPS.in.

    Read more about:

    ibps admit card

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 8:13 [IST]
