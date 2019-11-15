  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 15: The IBPS Admit Card 2019 for Clerk Pre-Exam Training has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The IBPS conducts the pre-training exam which is arranged by the nodal banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to the SC, ST, minority community, ex-servicemen and persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

    How to download IBPS Admit Card 2019 for Clerk Pre-Exam Training

    The pre-training exams are conducted at the centres at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Balasore, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam.

    The training is free of cost, but other expenses such as bodging, travel and lodging will have to be borne by the candidate. The IBPS Admit Card 2019 for Clerk Pre-Exam Training is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS Admit Card 2019 for Clerk Pre-Exam Training:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

