    How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020

    New Delhi, Dec 31: The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020

    Once the results are declared for the November 23 and December 13 exams, candidates can go ahead and apply for the mains exam. The IBPS mains will be conducted on January 24 2021 and the results of the same will be declared In April 2021. Those shortlisted can appear for a common interview. The results once declared will be available on ibps.in.

    How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
    X