How to apply for UPPSC Combined Mains 2018

New Delhi, May 10: The UPPSC Combined Mains 2018 application form has been released. More details are available on the official website.

A total of 917 posts are to be filled through this exam. The application process will conclude on May 16. You will have time until May 22 2019 to modify your forms. Those who have cleared the UPPSC Prelims 2018 result will be eligible for the same. Interested candidates can apply on uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to apply for UPPSC Combined Mains 2018:

Go to uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link 'combined state / upper subordinate services Main exam 2018'

Fill the form

Upload images

May payment

Take a printout