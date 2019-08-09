How to apply for 300 LIC HFL Assistant Managers jobs; LIC HFL exam date, application process

New Delhi, Aug 09: LIC HFL recruitment 2019 notification announcing 300 job openings is out on the official website. LIC Housing Finance Limited or LIC HFL notification states there are for 125 Assistant vacancies, 75 Associate openings and 100 LIC HFL Assistant Manager vacancies are up for grabs. LIC HFL official notification in pdf can be downloaded below.

Last date to apply for these LIC HFL jobs is August 26, 2019, and the recruitment process is similar to bank jobs recruitment process - online application, online exam and interview. A cumulative performance in exam and interview together would be taken into account while selecting a candidate for job.

LIC HFL notification download link, LIC HFL exam date, admit card and other details:

For LIC HFL Assistant and Associate posts the education requirement is graduation, but for Assistant Manager openings, Two years full time MBA or PGDA, PDBM degree is required. Before appointment as Assistant Manager, there will be a training period of 1 year as Management Trainee. Recruitment for the post of Assistant and Associate is based on region-wise merit and Recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager is based on All-India merit. Please download the LIC HFL official notification from below given link and read thoroughly. LIC HFL Online Exam tentative date - 09 or 10-09-2019. Tentative admit card download date - 09-09-2019. Application Fee: Rs. 500/-

LIC HFL notification in pdf download link: Click Here

Direct link to apply for these LIC HFL jobs: Click Here

How to apply for LIC HFL Assistant Manager, Associate and Assistant jobs:

Visit www.lichousing.com

Click on careers.

There is a section on this page called "RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANTS, ASSOCIATES AND ASSISTANT MANAGERS - 2019".

You can download LIHFL Assistant Manager notification here and also apply online.

Click on apply online

Fill up the form and register first, please make sure you give correct e-mail id as all correspondence will be e-mails.

You will get a new user id and password after registration.

Now follow the process mentioned in the page that appears in link mentioned in Step 5.

Make online payment.

Submit