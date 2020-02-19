How Civil Service Aspirants can withdraw UPSC applications

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 19: The Civil Service Aspirants can withdraw UPSC applications. More details are available on the official website.

    This facility has been introduced for the first time. Thanks to this, candidates who apply but decide not to take the exam can withdraw their application forms. For the Civil Service 2020 application withdrawal process, the same would start nine days after the last date of the registration. "The online Applications can be withdrawn from 12.03.2020 to 18.03.2020 till 6.00 PM after which the link will be disabled," the commission said.

    "UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates, so in case of successful withdrawal of application the fees will not be refunded," the note by the commission also read.

