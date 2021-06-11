HBSE Class 10 board result 2021: 100% pass

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 11: The HBSE Class 10 board result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Haryana Board of School Education. In all 3,18,373 students had registered for the Haryana 10 Board Exam 2021 of which 1,74,956 are boys and 1,43,417 are girls.

In 2020 the pass percentage was 64.59 per cent. This year the pass percentage was 100 per cent. This year the board had cancelled the exams due to COVID-19. The students were naked on the basis of internal assessment and practical marks. Those students who are not satisfied with the results will get an opportunity to appear for the exams later when the pandemic situation comes back to normal.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal" Haryana's education minister Kanwar Pal said while announcing the results.

In 2020, the Board had cancelled four papers due to the pandemic. The marks for the four subjects were allowed on the basis of internal assessment marks. The results are available on BSEH.org.in.

How to Check HBSE Class 10 board result 2021:

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the result link

Enter BSEH Class 10 roll number

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout

Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 16:19 [IST]