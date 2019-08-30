Has RRB JE CBT-2 exam paper been leaked?

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: There have been some complaints raised about the RRB JE CBT-2 exam. The exam was held on August 28 2019.

While there is no official confirmation, there are some users on the social media, who are alleging that the paper has been leaked. There is absolutely no authentication of the news as the RRB has not released any official update about the same.

The exam is being conducted to fill 13,464 vacancies for the various posts including JE, DMS, CMA, JE(IT) and JE (IT).