    Haryana D.El.Ed result 2019 declared: Important notice on re-appear exam

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The Haryana D.El.Ed result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has also released the schedule to fill the application for those who have to re-appear. These candidates need to apply between October 10. And October 24 2019 to avoid late fees. For the re-appear exam, the fee is Rs 800 per subject. In case a candidate wants to re-appear for more than one subject then he or she would have to pay an additional charge of Rs 200. The total maximum fee is set at Rs 2,000. The result is available on indiaresults.com.

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
