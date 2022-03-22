Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released: How students can get it

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 22: The Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 admit card 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The schools can visit the official website, login with their user name and password and download the Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 admit card 2022. The students will receive their admit cards from their schools.

The BSEH will hold the Class 12, senior secondary from March 30, while the Class 10 exam will begin on March 31. The exams will be held in a single shift between 12.30 pm and 3 pm. The BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 will be available for the schools at bseh.org.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:22 [IST]