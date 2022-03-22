YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released: How students can get it

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 22: The Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 admit card 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released: How students can get it

    The schools can visit the official website, login with their user name and password and download the Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 admit card 2022. The students will receive their admit cards from their schools.

    The BSEH will hold the Class 12, senior secondary from March 30, while the Class 10 exam will begin on March 31. The exams will be held in a single shift between 12.30 pm and 3 pm. The BSEH Haryana Board Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 will be available for the schools at bseh.org.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    haryana

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X