YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GPAT 2021 Result to be declared soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The GPAT 2021 Result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    GPAT 2021 Result to be declared soon

    The three hour GPAT 2021 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on February 27. Those seeking admission to MPharma course took the test. Once the results are declared candidates need to apply separately at the participating institutes that accept GPAT scores.

    The GPAT score is accepted by all. AICTE approved institutions, university, departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. The result once declared will be available on gpat.nta.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X