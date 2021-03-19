GPAT 2021 Result to be declared soon

New Delhi, Mar 19: The GPAT 2021 Result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The three hour GPAT 2021 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on February 27. Those seeking admission to MPharma course took the test. Once the results are declared candidates need to apply separately at the participating institutes that accept GPAT scores.

The GPAT score is accepted by all. AICTE approved institutions, university, departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. The result once declared will be available on gpat.nta.nic.in.