GoAir’s Flash Forward sale 2020: Tickets start from Rs.1020!

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, September 6: Domestic budget airline GoAir is back with another exciting offer to the passenger where by travelling in 2020 will be light on your pocket.

GoAir is offering its customers under its 'Flash Forward Sale 2020' tickets starting from Rs 1020. GoAir's 2020 flash sale bookings started on September 3rd and will end on 10th September. The latest flash sale offer is valid for travelling between 14th January to 31s July 2020.

GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020 offer is valid for business and economy class flight within India.

GoAir's ₹1,020 flight ticket offer is available on goair.in website or GoAir mobile app.

GoAir has also tweeted its offer as follows "Fast forward to vacay mode! Book your tickets with GoAir's Flash Forward #Sale 2020 at unbelievable fares starting from ₹1,020* before 10th September 2019!"

GoAir which is one of the fastest-growing budget airline has flown approximately 73.3 million passengers since its inception.

The company aims to touch the figure of 100 million in the next two years. The carrier currently operates approximately 285 daily flights and flies to 24 domestic destinations.

In the international markets, GoAir flies to 6 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bangkok.