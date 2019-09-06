  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GoAir’s Flash Forward sale 2020: Tickets start from Rs.1020!

    By
    |

    New Delhi, September 6: Domestic budget airline GoAir is back with another exciting offer to the passenger where by travelling in 2020 will be light on your pocket.

    GoAir is offering its customers under its 'Flash Forward Sale 2020' tickets starting from Rs 1020. GoAir's 2020 flash sale bookings started on September 3rd and will end on 10th September. The latest flash sale offer is valid for travelling between 14th January to 31s July 2020.

    GoAir’s Flash Forward sale 2020: Tickets start from Rs.1020!

    GoAir Flash Forward Sale 2020 offer is valid for business and economy class flight within India.

    GoAir's ₹1,020 flight ticket offer is available on goair.in website or GoAir mobile app.

    GoAir has also tweeted its offer as follows "Fast forward to vacay mode! Book your tickets with GoAir's Flash Forward #Sale 2020 at unbelievable fares starting from ₹1,020* before 10th September 2019!"

    Flash Sale: GoAir offers flights tickets at Rs. 1,223!

    GoAir which is one of the fastest-growing budget airline has flown approximately 73.3 million passengers since its inception.

    The company aims to touch the figure of 100 million in the next two years. The carrier currently operates approximately 285 daily flights and flies to 24 domestic destinations.

    In the international markets, GoAir flies to 6 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bangkok.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    go air offers

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue