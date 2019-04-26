Goa board class 12 result date announced: When and where to check Goa HSSC Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

Panaji, Apr 26: Goa HSSC Result 2019 date has been announced and the Goa board class 12th result would be declared on April 30 on the GBSHSE official website.

The Goa Board Class 12 examination was conducted by the GBSHSE or Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from March 5 to March 26.Around 17,893 students are eagerly waiting for the Goa Board Class 12 Exams 2019 date.

How to check Goa HSSC Result 2019:

Visit GBSHSE official website gbshse.gov.in

On April 30, a link will be activated which says, 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Fill up the details like roll no and date of birth

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result and take a print out