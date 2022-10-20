Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW forms fact-finding team for investigation

Who in India can see partial solar eclipse 2022 on Oct 25

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 20: The National Commission for Women will send a two-member fact finding team to look into the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Ghaziabad.

According to media reports, a 38-year-old woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw to return home in Delhi was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Ashram Road in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension, taken to a house where she was held captive for two days and raped by five men recently.

Ghaziabad: Woman gang-raped by 5 men, 4 arrested

"@NCWIndia is taking cognisance of the matter and sending a two-member fact finding team to meet the family of the victim and the concerned authorities," the women's panel tweeted.