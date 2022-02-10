CBSE Term 2 10th, 12th exams: Mode, date, all you should know

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Where to find it

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the GBSHSE SSC Result 2021. The same is available on the official website.

While the result has been released officially today only the School Administrators and Principals can access the same by filling in their credentials. "SSC First Term Examination Marks can be downloaded from Institutional Login," a notification read.

In order to find out about the results, students are advised to get in touch with their respective schools.

To find out more about the GBSHSE SSC Result 2021 visit https://www.gbshse.net/#/.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:35 [IST]