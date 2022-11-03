GATE 2023 application form correction window begins tomorrow: How to edit?

New Delhi

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application form correction process from tomorrow, November 4, 2022 on the official website. To make the necessary change in the form candidates need to visit the official website with their enrollment ID/email address and password to make modifications to the GATE 2022 form. The correction window will remain open for making changes till November 11.

It must be noted that the applicants need to pay a small fee per change made to the GATE 2023 application form. Candidates should note that there will be no refund of any fee, with the exception of those for multiple transactions.

Candidates can make changes to GATE application form for 2023 such as name, date of birth, gender, category, address, college details, details of parents or guardians, exam paper, additional exam paper, existing paper and exam city.

GATE 2023 Application Form: Steps to make corrections

Go to the GATE 2023 website at gate.iitk.ac.in

Select the 'GATE 2023 modification' link.

Then enter the enrollment ID or email address and password to log in for the GATE 2023 application form.

Make any necessary changes in the required fields

Press the submit button.

The GATE admit card 2023 will be available for download from the official website on January 3 for applicants who have successfully registered for GATE 2023.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 15:30 [IST]