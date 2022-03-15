GATE 2022 answer key to release on March 17, GATE 2022 results too get a date

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 15: The GATE 2022 answer key will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Kharagpur which is the organising institute of the test this year will release the final keys on March 17. Meanwhile the IIT Kanpur will release the GATE Result 2022 on March 17. The scorecards will however be available on March 21. The recruitment cum admission test for engineering graduates was conducted between February 5 and 13 at various exam centres across the country. The GATE 2022 answer key once released will be available on gate.itkgp.ac.in, while the GATE Result 2022 once released will be available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 16:27 [IST]