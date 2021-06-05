YouTube
    New Delhi, June 05: The GATE 2021 round two admission offers have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    "Round 2 admission offers will be made available in COAP on 4th June from 10 am onwards. Please login to COAP to see the offers available for you," a statement read.

    GATE 2021 round two admission offers released

    The GATE counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. Round one was held between May 28 and 30, whole round two would be between June 4 and 6 2021. Round three will be held between June 11 and 13, while round four is from June 18 to 20. The fifth round will be held from June 25 to 27.

    The COAP will hold more rounds in case of any vacant seats. The Common Offer Acceptance Portal or COAP is a common platform for registered candidates to make a preferred choice for admission to an MTech programme in the participating institutes. GATE is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to PG programmes in engineering or science with scholarship and assistance from the Ministry of Education. More details are available on coap.iitm.ac.in.

    Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
