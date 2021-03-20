Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
GATE 2021 result released
New Delhi
New Delhi, Mar 18: The GATE 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
Around 1.2 lakh candidates have qualified. Last week the GATE final answer key was released. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 answer key was released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Earlier the provisional answer keys had been released and candidates were given time until March 4 to raise objections. The GATE 2021 result is available on gate.iitb.ac.in.
How to download GATE 2021 result
- Go to gate.iitb.ac.in
- Click on result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout