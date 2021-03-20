GATE 2021 result released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The GATE 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Around 1.2 lakh candidates have qualified. Last week the GATE final answer key was released. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 answer key was released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Earlier the provisional answer keys had been released and candidates were given time until March 4 to raise objections. The GATE 2021 result is available on gate.iitb.ac.in.

How to download GATE 2021 result

Go to gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout