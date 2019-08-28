Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How to perform Ganesh Puja at home

New Delhi, Aug 28: In today's hectic life to follow elaborate custom and traditions is a hurculean task. It is always not possible to get home a priest and install the Ganesha idols. This Ganesh Chaturthi you can get the Ganesha idol at home do the Ganesh Puja yourself.

Ganesh Puja Muhurat Time:

Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019, Monday

Ganesha Visarjan Date: September 12, 2019, Thursday

Puja Muhurat timing:

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11.05 am to 01.36 pm

Duration: 02 hours 31 Minutes

Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time to avoid moon sighting- 08.55 am to 09.05pm

Duration 12 hours 10 mins

Source: Drikpanchang

What you need for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

An Ganesha idol, preferably a get one eco-friendly idol.

Red flowers, garlands and white flower, as it is said that Lord Ganesha likes white and red hibiscus

Incense sticks

Chandan paste

Durva or grass

An elevated table for the idol to be placed.

A cloth to cover the table

Some fruits

Diya to light in front of the idol

Some Beetle nut leaves and beetle nut

A pot filled with rice and water

How to do the Ganesh Puja

Start with cleaning the house, have a bath and then get the Ganesh idol at home.

Prepare the area where you are going install the idol with any decorations made out flowers, banana or mango leafs.

Keep the pot filled with water and rice in front of the idol

Keep the beetle nut leaves and beetle nut on top of it in front of the idol

Place the idol on the small table while chanting 'Om Ganeshay Namah'

Begin the puja by chanting 108 names of Lord Ganesha and Ganesh mantras

Offer the flowers to the Lord

Light the Diya and incense stick and sing Ganesha aarti and hymns (one get booklets of aartie in stores)

Offer Prasad which are usually sweets like Modak, Ladoos, pedha or various type of payasam