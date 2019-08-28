  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 28: In today's hectic life to follow elaborate custom and traditions is a hurculean task. It is always not possible to get home a priest and install the Ganesha idols. This Ganesh Chaturthi you can get the Ganesha idol at home do the Ganesh Puja yourself.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How to perform Ganesh Puja at home

    Ganesh Puja Muhurat Time:

    • Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019, Monday
    • Ganesha Visarjan Date: September 12, 2019, Thursday

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: What is the significance of Gauri-Ganesh?

    Puja Muhurat timing:

    • Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11.05 am to 01.36 pm
    • Duration: 02 hours 31 Minutes
    • Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday, September 12, 2019
    • Time to avoid moon sighting- 08.55 am to 09.05pm
    • Duration 12 hours 10 mins

    Source: Drikpanchang

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How to make Shadu Clay Ganesha

    What you need for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

    • An Ganesha idol, preferably a get one eco-friendly idol.
    • Red flowers, garlands and white flower, as it is said that Lord Ganesha likes white and red hibiscus
    • Incense sticks
    • Chandan paste
    • Durva or grass
    • An elevated table for the idol to be placed.
    • A cloth to cover the table
    • Some fruits
    • Diya to light in front of the idol
    • Some Beetle nut leaves and beetle nut
    • A pot filled with rice and water

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: All about the festival of Lord Ganesha

    How to do the Ganesh Puja

    • Start with cleaning the house, have a bath and then get the Ganesh idol at home.
    • Prepare the area where you are going install the idol with any decorations made out flowers, banana or mango leafs.
    • Keep the pot filled with water and rice in front of the idol
    • Keep the beetle nut leaves and beetle nut on top of it in front of the idol
    • Place the idol on the small table while chanting 'Om Ganeshay Namah'
    • Begin the puja by chanting 108 names of Lord Ganesha and Ganesh mantras
    • Offer the flowers to the Lord
    • Light the Diya and incense stick and sing Ganesha aarti and hymns (one get booklets of aartie in stores)
    • Offer Prasad which are usually sweets like Modak, Ladoos, pedha or various type of payasam

