Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How to perform Ganesh Puja at home
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 28: In today's hectic life to follow elaborate custom and traditions is a hurculean task. It is always not possible to get home a priest and install the Ganesha idols. This Ganesh Chaturthi you can get the Ganesha idol at home do the Ganesh Puja yourself.
Ganesh Puja Muhurat Time:
- Ganesh Chaturthi date: September 2, 2019, Monday
- Ganesha Visarjan Date: September 12, 2019, Thursday
Puja Muhurat timing:
- Madhyahna Ganesha Puja: 11.05 am to 01.36 pm
- Duration: 02 hours 31 Minutes
- Ganesh Visarjan on Thursday, September 12, 2019
- Time to avoid moon sighting- 08.55 am to 09.05pm
- Duration 12 hours 10 mins
Source: Drikpanchang
What you need for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja
- An Ganesha idol, preferably a get one eco-friendly idol.
- Red flowers, garlands and white flower, as it is said that Lord Ganesha likes white and red hibiscus
- Incense sticks
- Chandan paste
- Durva or grass
- An elevated table for the idol to be placed.
- A cloth to cover the table
- Some fruits
- Diya to light in front of the idol
- Some Beetle nut leaves and beetle nut
- A pot filled with rice and water
How to do the Ganesh Puja
- Start with cleaning the house, have a bath and then get the Ganesh idol at home.
- Prepare the area where you are going install the idol with any decorations made out flowers, banana or mango leafs.
- Keep the pot filled with water and rice in front of the idol
- Keep the beetle nut leaves and beetle nut on top of it in front of the idol
- Place the idol on the small table while chanting 'Om Ganeshay Namah'
- Begin the puja by chanting 108 names of Lord Ganesha and Ganesh mantras
- Offer the flowers to the Lord
- Light the Diya and incense stick and sing Ganesha aarti and hymns (one get booklets of aartie in stores)
- Offer Prasad which are usually sweets like Modak, Ladoos, pedha or various type of payasam