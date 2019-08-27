Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How to make Shadu Clay Ganesha

New Delhi, Aug 27: This Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, while we immense ourselves in the Lord, we should also remember that we must protect the environment, he created.

In this context let us take a look at how to make a clay Ganesha.

This clay is available easily as it is used by potters. Mix the clay powder with enough quantity of water to make a pliable dough.

Split the dough into three parts and shape as big balls for body, base and head. Also make 4 elongated pieces for limbs and four small balls for the tusk, crown and ears. The size of these balls depends on how big you want your idol to be.

The one big clay ball and flatten it with a rolling pin to make base. On this flattened base keep the second big clay balls to make the body. Add some more dough in the front to make round tummy.

Take the two elongated pieced and place them to form legs and remaining 2 to form the arms. Use a toothpick to make the markings or design for dhoti, toes and fingers.

Take another clay balls and place oner the body to make the idols head. To this add small ball in front to make the trunk. The trunk should be made pointed. To keep it in palace firmly use a toothpick. Smoothen out it out a bit so that it looks a like a head.

With two small balls shape elephant ears, to make it more natural use the toothpick and markings on the ears.

Make a crown from the remaining ball and fix it on head with a toothpick. Pierce holes for eyes and naval. With use of some thin dough one make can also make some ornaments for the idol.

Lastly to make Lord Ganesha's idols more attractive use natural colours like Turmeric or non-toxic paints from the market once the clay dries up. And your Ganesha idol is ready for the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Date and Puja Timings For

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Monday, September 2, 2019

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat: 11.05 AM to 01.36PM

Ganesha Visarjan falls on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 04.57 AM on September 02, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 01:54 AM on September 03, 2019