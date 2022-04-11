Full list of documents needed for NEET 2022 Registration

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The NEET 2022 registration process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The NEET 2022 registration process began on April 6 for the medical programmes including BSc Nursing and Veterinary courses. In order to register, candidates would need to submit several documents including passport size photograph, thumb impression and category certificates.

The National Testing Agency said that the recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white. The candidates should not be wearing a face mask and their ears should be clearly visible. The image should be against a white background.

Candidates should also upload a scanned copy of the post card sized photograph and the same must 4x6 in size. The image should not be lesser than 10 kb and more than 200 kb. The postcard size photograph should be clearly legible the NTA NEEDZT has said in an official notification.

NEET Registration 2022: Full list of documents needed

Class 10 pass certificate

Scan of your signature. Size should be between 4 kb and 30 kb

Postcard size photo

Scanned copy of passport size photograph between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:30 [IST]