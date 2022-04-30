Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Food to eat and avoid during Solar Eclipse 2022
New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 30: Sky gazers will be witnessing the first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2022 today. The eclipse will begin at 12:15 pm IST and end at 4:07 pm IST.
During solar eclipse, many questions arise regarding the consumption of food and cooking. Here is everything you need to know about eating during a solar eclipse.
- It is advisable to stay away from food during eclipse. In absence of sunlight, bacteria's may become active and harm your health.
- There is a distinct change in the way cooked food is before and after the eclipse. So, it is better to avoid cooking during the eclipse.
- Children, Old, ailing patients and pregnant woman can eat sattvik food during the eclipse.
- Drinking water is also avoided during eclipse. If you want drink, you can add Tulsi leaves before the graham begins.
- Avoid alcohol, fermented food and high protein food. You should go with soft food.
- Leftover foods get contaminated by the rays and one should avoid consuming such foods, as they might cause stomach issues.
- Indians also believe in adding tulsi leaves to cooked food removes all the ill effects and the anti-bacterial properties of leaves prevent the growth of bacteria.
Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 7:38 [IST]