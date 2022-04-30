Food to eat and avoid during Solar Eclipse 2022

HPCL jobs: 186 vacancies available, where and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 30: Sky gazers will be witnessing the first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2022 today. The eclipse will begin at 12:15 pm IST and end at 4:07 pm IST.

During solar eclipse, many questions arise regarding the consumption of food and cooking. Here is everything you need to know about eating during a solar eclipse.

It is advisable to stay away from food during eclipse. In absence of sunlight, bacteria's may become active and harm your health.

There is a distinct change in the way cooked food is before and after the eclipse. So, it is better to avoid cooking during the eclipse.

Children, Old, ailing patients and pregnant woman can eat sattvik food during the eclipse.

Drinking water is also avoided during eclipse. If you want drink, you can add Tulsi leaves before the graham begins.

Avoid alcohol, fermented food and high protein food. You should go with soft food.

Leftover foods get contaminated by the rays and one should avoid consuming such foods, as they might cause stomach issues.

Indians also believe in adding tulsi leaves to cooked food removes all the ill effects and the anti-bacterial properties of leaves prevent the growth of bacteria.

Story first published: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 7:38 [IST]