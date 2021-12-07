FMGE December 2021 admit card released: Direct link to check, helpline numbers here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: The FMGE December 2021 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination admit card was released by the National Board of Examination. The FMGE 2021 exam will be conducted on December 12 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres across the country.

Candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on 02.12.2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase," said an official notification.

Candidates whose admit cards are still on hold for want of prescribed documents (as mentioned in NBEMS notice dated 03.12.2021) shall only be released on receipt of the documents asked. Deficient documents can be submitted latest by 06th December 2021 (till 11:55 PM) through Online Deficient Document Submission Portal. Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination," the notification also read.

In case of any queries the candidates can contact 022 - 61087595 over phone and helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in over email. The FMGE December 2021 admit card is available on natboard.edu.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:16 [IST]