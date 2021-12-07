YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FMGE December 2021 admit card released: Direct link to check, helpline numbers here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 07: The FMGE December 2021 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination admit card was released by the National Board of Examination. The FMGE 2021 exam will be conducted on December 12 in the Computer Based Mode at various centres across the country.

    FMGE December 2021 admit card released: Direct link to check, helpline numbers here

    Candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on 02.12.2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase," said an official notification.

    Candidates whose admit cards are still on hold for want of prescribed documents (as mentioned in NBEMS notice dated 03.12.2021) shall only be released on receipt of the documents asked. Deficient documents can be submitted latest by 06th December 2021 (till 11:55 PM) through Online Deficient Document Submission Portal. Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination," the notification also read.

    In case of any queries the candidates can contact 022 - 61087595 over phone and helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in over email. The FMGE December 2021 admit card is available on natboard.edu.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X