FCI Stenographer skill test admit card 2019 released, direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: The FCI Stenographer skill test admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam will be conducted on September 28, 2019. This is the second phase of the recruitment exam and those who clear the skill test will be called for the interview.

There are a total of 4,103 vacancies that have been advertised, which include junior engineer, assistant grade, steno grade II and assistant grade III. The admit card is available on fci.gov.in.

How to download FCI Stenographer skill test admit card 2019:

Go to fci.gov.in

Click on current recruitment on home page

Scroll down and click on zone that is applicable

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout