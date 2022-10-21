YouTube
    Facing backlash, AIIMS Delhi withdraws letter on SOPs for parliamentarians

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Amid backlash over VIP culture, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Friday withdrew its letter that listed special medical care arrangements for the parliamentarians at the premier health institute.

    Representational Image
    "Letter dated October 17 on the 'medical arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament in AIIMS' may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect," the latest letter signed by Chief Administrative Officer Deo Nath Sah wrote.

    Reacting to the development, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) tweeted: "So, Special Privilege stands withdrawn. Proud of everyone who supported."

    In another tweet, it said, "A voice of reason, rationale and resolve can make a big difference. We thank everyone for their support and stand against the VIP culture in healthcare. It's a shared success!" The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said, "We always stand against #VIP culture! We will never compromise with our stand! ... Director had to withdrawn letter of Special treatment for #MPs (sic)!"

    The controversy erupted after AIIMS listed the SOPs for outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    The SOP said that duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.

    Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 21:39 [IST]
