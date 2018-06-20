English

Extortion: Two arrested in Delhi

    Two men were arrested for allegedly extorting money on the pretext of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, police said.

    The accused, identified as Susheel Tripathi (25) and Md Danish (32), used to act as middlemen between NGOs and corporate houses to facilitate money transfer of the CSR funds, the police said.

    The accused had abducted two men -- Hari Om and Kuldeep --who were freelance agents of various companies and used to facilitate CSR funds.

    Tripathi and Danish demanded Rs eight lakh for their release, the police said.

    A friend of the victims filed a complaint with the police and both the accused were arrested.

    A country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Danish, the officer said.

    During interrogation, the accused revealed that due to unemployment and in order to lead a luxury life, they committed the crime.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 7:31 [IST]
