Expected list of topics for IBPS RRB Mains 2019 office assistant exam

New Delhi

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 18: The IBPS RRB Mains 2019 office assistant exam will be conducted on Sunday. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates would need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each section of the mains exam. Those who manage to obtain the overall cut off marks will be considered for the provisional allotment.

IBPS RRB Mains 2019 office exam: Expected topics

Council of Ministers

G7 group of countries

Military Exercises such as Bold Kurukshetra, Simbex

Latest developments in mobile & gadget industry

G20 Summit

Presidents & Prime Ministers of India

Vice-President & Deputy Prime Ministers of India

Scheme launched by Modi-led Government in previous years

Initiatives launched by Modi Government

Latest international conferences & events

Sports

Heads of recognized Universities & Institutes

Aqua Mega Food Park

National Green Tribunal - Chairperson, Members & Functions

Indian Shipyards

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

BRICS group of countries

Rajya Sabha

Lok Sabha

Indian Constitution

Electric Vehicles

Books & Authors

Padma Bhusan/Vibhushan/Shri awards

Festivals of states

BS-VI fuel norms

World Bank

International Monetary Fund

Election funding