Expected list of topics for IBPS RRB Mains 2019 office assistant exam

New Delhi, Oct 18: The IBPS RRB Mains 2019 office assistant exam will be conducted on Sunday. More details are available on the official website.
Candidates would need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each section of the mains exam. Those who manage to obtain the overall cut off marks will be considered for the provisional allotment.
IBPS RRB Mains 2019 office exam: Expected topics
- Council of Ministers
- G7 group of countries
- Military Exercises such as Bold Kurukshetra, Simbex
- Latest developments in mobile & gadget industry
- G20 Summit
- Presidents & Prime Ministers of India
- Vice-President & Deputy Prime Ministers of India
- Scheme launched by Modi-led Government in previous years
- Initiatives launched by Modi Government
- Latest international conferences & events
- Sports
- Heads of recognized Universities & Institutes
- Aqua Mega Food Park
- National Green Tribunal - Chairperson, Members & Functions
- Indian Shipyards
- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
- International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)
- BRICS group of countries
- Rajya Sabha
- Lok Sabha
- Indian Constitution
- Electric Vehicles
- Books & Authors
- Padma Bhusan/Vibhushan/Shri awards
- Festivals of states
- BS-VI fuel norms
- World Bank
- International Monetary Fund
- Election funding