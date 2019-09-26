ESIC UDC and Steno Phase II main result 2019 declared, Maharashtra result date update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: The ESIC UDC and Steno Phase II main result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is conducted for the recruitment to the post of upper division clerk and stenographer. The result has been declared for all regions except for Maharashtra. This is because the model code of conduct is in place in the wake of the state elections coming up there. The result for Maharashtra would be declared in the last week of October.

A total of 7,837 candidates have been shortlisted for the Phase-III CST. The exams for the phase-II were held on September 1 2019. The result is available on https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/868714407dd4d0be8cd5f66932d591f0.pdf.