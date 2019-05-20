EPFO jobs announced; 280 Assistant vacancies for graduates notification released; How to apply?

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 20: EPFO jobs have been announced and EPFO recruitment notification for the posts of the Assistant under direct recruitment quota has been released on official website. There are 280 EPFO Assistant job openings

EPFO Assistant job application form would be made available from May 30. Last date to apply for EPFO Assistant jobs 2019 is June 25, 2019.

Employees' Provident Fund of India (EPFO) will be conducting an Online Examination on 30th July 2019 and 31st July 2019 for Recruitment to the post of Assistant, as per EPFO official website.

EPFO Assistant Selection will be done on the basis of Objective Type Exam, which will be held on 30 and 31 July 2019. The admit card for Assistant Prelims exam can be downloaded from the official website from 20 July to 30 July 2019.

EPFO Assistant post pay scale: 7th Pay Commission

The pay scale for EPFO Assistant would fall under Level- 7 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) under 7th Pay Commission with Entry Pay Rs. 44,900.

Download EPFO Assistant jobs application form: Click Here

How to apply online for EPFO Assistant post vacancies:

Pls visit https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

Go to Recruitment under miscellaneous sections and download EPFO Assistant jobs application form.

Click Here to download EPFO Assistant posts application form/ notification.

to download EPFO Assistant posts application form/ notification. After May 30, visit site and go to Recruitment under miscellaneous section.

There would be a link to apply online for Assistant jobs.

Click on it and follow the instructions