EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam Result 2019 to be declared soon, check update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: The EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The main exam result would be declared once the results of the preliminary exams are released. Reports suggest that the result could be declared this month itself. The preliminary written exam was conducted on July 30 and July 31 2019.

Those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The dates for the main exam will be announced soon. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

How to check EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam result 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the recruitment link

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download results

Take a printout