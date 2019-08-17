Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam Result 2019 to be declared soon, check update
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 17: The EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.
The main exam result would be declared once the results of the preliminary exams are released. Reports suggest that the result could be declared this month itself. The preliminary written exam was conducted on July 30 and July 31 2019.
Those candidates who qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The dates for the main exam will be announced soon. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.
How to check EPFO Assistant Preliminary Exam result 2019:
- Go to epfindia.gov.in
- Click on the recruitment link
- Click on result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download results
- Take a printout