    EMRS recruitment 2021: Full vacancy details

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The EMRS recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    The notification for the recruitment was released by he Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The notification was released to fill vacancies in the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in 17 states across the country.

    EMRS recruitment 2021: Full vacancy details
    The teaching staff in 4 different posts of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTS and TGTs will be recruited through a centralised computer based test. This would be followed by interviews except for TGTs.

    The notification was released on April 1 and the last date to apply April 30. The last date to pay the application fee online is April 30 and the exam is scheduled to be held in the first week of June.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
