Dust storm hits Delhi, operations at IGI airport halted

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 12: Heavy dust storm hit Delhi on Wednesday evening, hampering visibility and affecting operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Traffic movement was also affected as people stopped their vehicle and waited for the storm to pass. A thick haze was hanging over the city due to the duststorm, affecting visibility.

A MeT official said thunderstorm and light rains are also expected because of a western disturbance and it is likely to bring down temperature.

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said parts of Delhi and NCR could also see "heavy showers".

The Palam observatory recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 32.4 degrees on Wednesday.