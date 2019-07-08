  • search
    DUET Answer Key 2019 date confirmed, check direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 08: The DUET Answer Key 2019 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

    The answer key for the exam held from July 3 to 6 will be released on July 9. For the exam held between July 7 and 8, the answer key will be released on July 11.

    This is the first time that the National Testing Agency conducted the entrance test. The test was conducted between July 3 and 8 2019. The answer key once released will be available on du.ac.in.

    How to download DUET Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to du.ac.in
    • Click on download answer key link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer key
    • Download answer key
    • Take a printout

