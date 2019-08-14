DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 released, how to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: The DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for those who had applied for the Post Code 8/19 (LDC). The Tier 1 will be conducted from August 17 2019 to September 26 2019.

The exam will have 200 questions of 200 marks. It would have general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, test of Hindi language/ English language comprehension. The admit card is available on dsssbonline.nic.in.

How to download DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019:

Go to dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout