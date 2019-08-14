  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 released, how to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for those who had applied for the Post Code 8/19 (LDC). The Tier 1 will be conducted from August 17 2019 to September 26 2019.

    DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019 released, how to download

    The exam will have 200 questions of 200 marks. It would have general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, test of Hindi language/ English language comprehension. The admit card is available on dsssbonline.nic.in.

    How to download DSSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to dsssbonline.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    admit card new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue