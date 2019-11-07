  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019 released: Check exam pattern, date, documents required

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: The DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment exams for the posts of Junior Engineer and Lower Division Clerk will be conducted on November 8, 2019. The exam will be held in Hindi and English.

    DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019 released: Check exam pattern, date, documents required

    Candidates would need to bring with them a printout of their admit card along with the original identity proof and passport sized photograph for verification. Without these documents a candidate will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

    In the tier I exam questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension will be asked.

    For the tier II exam, objective type questions will be asked the syllabus is similar to the tier I exam. The admit card is available on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    How to download DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to dsssb.delhi.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 7:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue