DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019 released: Check exam pattern, date, documents required

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exams for the posts of Junior Engineer and Lower Division Clerk will be conducted on November 8, 2019. The exam will be held in Hindi and English.

Candidates would need to bring with them a printout of their admit card along with the original identity proof and passport sized photograph for verification. Without these documents a candidate will not be allowed inside the exam hall.

In the tier I exam questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension will be asked.

For the tier II exam, objective type questions will be asked the syllabus is similar to the tier I exam. The admit card is available on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How to download DSSSB JE LDC Admit Card 2019:

Go to dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout