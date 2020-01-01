  • search
Trending Happy New Year 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Drink and Drive fine: 352 challans issued on New Year's eve

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: Delhi Police issued a total of 352 challans for drink-and-drive cases on the eve of New Year, officials said on Wednesday.

    Drink and Drive fine: 352 challans issued on New Years eve

    Security was beefed up across the national capital, especially in the vicinity of markets, malls, five-star hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, in order to ensure orderly celebrations.

    Night of Shame: Several girls molested during new year celebrations at Koramanagala

    All PCR vans, Raftaar motorcycles and Prakhar vans were dynamically deployed at vulnerable points, according to police officials.

    There was heavy police presence, fire tender deployment and traffic arrangements at areas where high footfall was anticipated such as Connaught Place among other places.

    Police had warned that any incident of hooliganism and drunk driving would be dealt with strictly.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi police new year new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 1, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue