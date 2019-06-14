DRDO job openings: DRDO recruiting engineers for 15 JRF vacancies; How to apply?

New Delhi

New Delhi, June 14: DRDO jobs for engineers has been announced and DRDO recruitment notification for 15 Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) Posts is available on the official website.

DRDO Recruitment 2019 for JRF posts would begin on June 17, 2019, and the last date to apply is July 10, 2019.

DRDO recruitment 2019 for engineers: JRF vacancies details

DRDO has advertised for 15 JRF posts. There are 4 vacancies for Electronics and Communications Engineers, 4 for Electrical engineers, 4 for mechanical engineers, 2 for computer science engineers and one for chemical engineers. Education qualification, as per the official notification, is First Class in BE / B Tech in Mechanical/ EEE/ ECE/ CSE/ Chemical Engineering (or) Equivalent with valid NET / SLET/ GATE Score or First Class ME/M.Tech in Mechanical, EEE, ECE, CSE and Chemical Engineering (or) Equivalent.

DRDO official JRF 2019 notification: Click Here

How to apply for DRDO JRF 2019 vacancies:

Visit rcilab.in

Click on careers.

In the drop down, select JRF 2019.

This page has all the information you need to know about JRF openings.

On top, click on online application.

On this page, after June 17, a link will be activated.

Click on that link and proceed with registration and application form.