  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Download UP Police Constable admit card 2019 for DV and PST

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: The UP Police Constable admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Download UP Police Constable admit card 2019 for DV and PST

    The admit card is being released for the DV and PST. The exam is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board. The process is to fill up 31,360 Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 Reserve PAC vacancies.

    The DV and PST will be conducted on November 28 2019. The time and venue would be mentioned in the admit card. The admit card once released would be available on uppbpb.gov.in.

    How to download UP Police Constable admit card 2019:

    • Go to uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    up police admit card

    Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue