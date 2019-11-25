Download UP Police Constable admit card 2019 for DV and PST

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The UP Police Constable admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card is being released for the DV and PST. The exam is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board. The process is to fill up 31,360 Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 Reserve PAC vacancies.

The DV and PST will be conducted on November 28 2019. The time and venue would be mentioned in the admit card. The admit card once released would be available on uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download UP Police Constable admit card 2019:

Go to uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout