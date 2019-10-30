Download RBI Grade B officer admit card 2019 at this link

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: The RBI Grade B officer admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on November 9 2019. The exam would be based on statistics and economics.

Department of Economic and Policy Research, the examination will be on Economics. This would be of 62 questions of 100 marks. The Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), paper will have 20 questions of 100 marks.

There are a total of 199 vacancies and candidates will have to under three phase online exams to be eligible for the job. Selected candidates could get renumeration of Rs 35,150 per month With the allowances the gross emolument will be approximately Rs 77,208. The admit card is available on rbi.org.in.

How to download RBI Grade B officer admit card 2019:

Go to rbi.org.in

Click on opporunities@RBI

Click on call letter under vacancies

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout