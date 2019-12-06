Download NIOS result 2019 results.nios.ac.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: The NIOS result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The NIOS result will be declared today. The exam was held in October. The board will also release the link to revaluation link.

Around 3.5 lakh candidates had appeared to for the class 10 and 12 exams. The exams are conducted every two months in the April and October. The results once declared will be available on results.nios.ac.in.

How to download NIOS result 2019:

Go to results.nios.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout