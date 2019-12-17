  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Download Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2019 notification

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 17: The Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    Download Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2019 notification

    Candidates who have graduation with 60 per cent marks in the relevant branch of engineerings can apply. Candidates can apply starting December 21 2019 and the application forms can be submitted until 11 pm on January 19 2020.

    For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks would be 55 per cent. The application fee can be paid through online mode only. The fee paid is not refundable. For the General Category the fee is Rs 1,000 and for the reserved category the same is exempted.

    Download notification here: https://www.coalindia.in/Portals/13/PDF/mt2019_detailed.pdf

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    coal india recruitment notification

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue