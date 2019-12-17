Download Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2019 notification

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Coal India Management Trainee Recruitment 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates who have graduation with 60 per cent marks in the relevant branch of engineerings can apply. Candidates can apply starting December 21 2019 and the application forms can be submitted until 11 pm on January 19 2020.

For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying marks would be 55 per cent. The application fee can be paid through online mode only. The fee paid is not refundable. For the General Category the fee is Rs 1,000 and for the reserved category the same is exempted.

Download notification here: https://www.coalindia.in/Portals/13/PDF/mt2019_detailed.pdf