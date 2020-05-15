Download AP Class 10th exam dates 2020

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: The AP Class 10th exam dates 2020 have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The class 10 exams will be conducted between July 10 and July 16 2020. The education minister of AP, A Suresh said that the schedule is released considering the present situation. He said that social distancing will be strictly followed at the exam centres and limited number of students will be allocated to each examination hall. All exams will begin at 9.30 am and end at 12.45 pm

AP Class 10th exam dates 2020:

First language: July 10:

Second language: July 11

English: July 12

Maths: July 13

General Science: July 14

Social Studies: July 15

OSSC Main, Vocational: July 16