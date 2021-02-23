Domestic help found dead in flat at Noida

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 23: An 18-year-old domestic help was found dead in a bathroom of a flat at a society here, police said on Monday.

Police said Seema, a native of Odisha, was living with a family of a businessman, Anil Jain, at Ramprastha Green Housing Society.

She had gone to take a bath at 9 am but did not come out till 11 am. When the family members called her for some work, she did not respond, after which they broke open the door of the bathroom and found her dead.

Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said there was an injury mark on her neck.

He said Jain had hired her last year on a salary of Rs 6,000 per month.