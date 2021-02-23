YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Domestic help found dead in flat at Noida

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 23: An 18-year-old domestic help was found dead in a bathroom of a flat at a society here, police said on Monday.

    Police said Seema, a native of Odisha, was living with a family of a businessman, Anil Jain, at Ramprastha Green Housing Society.

    Domestic help found dead in flat at Noida
    Representational Image

    She had gone to take a bath at 9 am but did not come out till 11 am. When the family members called her for some work, she did not respond, after which they broke open the door of the bathroom and found her dead.

    Six dead as gelatin sticks explode in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur; PM Modi expresses grief

    Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Singh said there was an injury mark on her neck.

    He said Jain had hired her last year on a salary of Rs 6,000 per month.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    domestic help dead noida

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X